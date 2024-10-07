Show Fullscreen

The US Transportation Research Board has released a study on operating freight trains longer than 7 500 ft [2 286 m], making a number of recommendations to Congress and the Federal Railroad Administration. Commenting, the Association of American Railroads said the study does not demonstrate data supporting any claims that such long trains pose additional operational safety risks, and as such ‘any effort to impose a prescriptive train length limit would be both irresponsible and unfounded.’

Getlink Group company Europorte and IoT company Kerlink have launched Track Value to provide real-time tracking of wagons, predictive maintenance, detection of temperature variations and monitoring of container security for rail, road and sea freight. This will use the Kineis constellation of nanosatellites for global coverage.

Finland’s Nurminen Logistics Services is to significantly reduce terminal operations at Vainikkala on the Russian border, which will transition to a project-based model, and reorganise forwarding operations in Kotka. The changes will involve the loss of 11 jobs. Niklas Nordström, currently CFO of Futurice, has been appointed CFO of Nurminen Logistics from the retirement of Kai Simberg on January 1 2025.

Green Plains Inc subsidiary Birmingham BioEnergy Partners has sold its block train terminal in Birmingham, Alabama to Lincoln Terminal Co.

Norfolk Southern has named Brian Barr as Vice-President & Chief Mechanical Officer. He joins from Union Pacific where he held the positions of General Manager Great Lakes Services and SVP Transportation.

On October 1 Denny Jünemann took over as Managing Director of Captrain Deutschland CargoWest, succeeding Captrain Deutschland Managing Director Henrik Würdemann who had managed CCW since Johann Ubben left the Captrain Group in February for personal reasons.