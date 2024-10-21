Show Fullscreen

LKAB Malmtrafik has awarded Railcare a SKr350m five-year contract to haul iron ore trains in 2025-29, with an SKr210m option for a further three years. LKAB can cancel or reduce the scope of the agreement with six months’ notice, as well as a mutual option to terminate the agreement at the earliest after two years with a notice period of 12 months. ‘We are delighted that LKAB has shown us this confidence, after having worked for the company on shorter assignments over the past few years’, said Railcare CEO Mattias Remahl. ’The agreement ensures stability and a long-term approach.’

Railroad Development Corp’s German business is to take over Teutoburger Wald Eisenbahn and Farge-Vegesacker Eisenbahn from Captrain Deutschland on November 1. RDC said it would become one of the largest private owners and operators of railway infrastructure in Germany, with around 100 km of route.

The government of India has organised special trains to transport onions from Nashik in Maharashtra state to different parts of the country to dampen escalating prices. ‘Demand for onions has increased across the country due to festival seasons, and with the timely intervention we are expecting that the price of bulbs would come down below Rs50 in open retail market’, said the Consumer Affairs Ministry. ‘As of now, the railways will provide two rakes for each city and if needed it may be increased.’

The Intergovernmental Organisation for International Carriage by Rail has published its Handbook on COTIF and its implementation and application by international associations, prepared by the OTIF Secretariat’s Legal Department to promote and facilitate uniform implementation and application of the Convention concerning International Carriage by Rail.

Show Fullscreen

CargoBeamer has appointed Tilman Apitzsch as Managing Director for Intermodal Operations, heading a newly created Business Solutions division where he will oversee CargoBeamer’s strategic planning. He has joined from Boston Consulting Group, where he served as Principal in the fields of transport, aviation and infrastructure.

Show Fullscreen

German operator HVLE is to be first user of the IPE e6 battery shunting locomotive developed by Italian manufacturer IPE Locomotori 2000 and leasing company Nexrail; the loco was unveiled at InnoTrans. The manufacturer says it is the most powerful three-axle battery locomotive ever built as well as the first in Europe to be TSI-compliant. It is designed to provide a full shift of operation, enabling the replacement of ageing diesel locos

A €959m French scheme to promote modal shift by reducing rail infrastructure user fees for 2020-24 has been approved by the European Commission under EU State aid rules. The main objective is to support rail freight operators in France which have seen their market share decline for reasons including the economic consequences of the pandemic.

Show Fullscreen

At InnoTrans ŽOS Trnava symbolically handed over one of the 90 Faccns four-axle gravity discharge wagons which ÖBB ordered in December 2020 for €16m. ‘The hydraulic system significantly reduces the effort required for the operator, and the roof above the operating platform protects the employees from the effects of the weather’, said Johann Pluy, Board Member of ÖBB-Infrastruktur.

The Solent Rail Terminal operated by Solent Stevedores at the port of Southampton has handled more than 55 000 containers since a multi-million-pound enhancements package was completed six months ago.

Show Fullscreen

The RailDirect joint venture between Etihad Rail and DHL Global Forwarding has signed a strategic partnership with consumer goods company Unilever which is planning to use rail to reduce the carbon footprint of its logistics in the UAE.

A second rail terminal is included in DP World’s £1bn plan announced on October 14 to expand London Gateway ‘to make it Britain’s largest container port within five years’.

ÖBB Rail Cargo Group has launched a Budapest – Zeebrugge TransFER service with sea connections to the UK and rail connections to Turkey.

On November 1 Thomas J Tisa will join Patriot Rail as Chief Commercial Officer. He has held positions in sales and marketing at Canadian National and CSX. Current CCO Robert Turnauckas will assume a new position as President, Scenic Rail Excursions.