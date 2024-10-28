Show Fullscreen

Pasifik Eurasia has operated Turkey‘s first privately-run international freight train, which left Istanbul for Budapest on October 18.

On behalf of Polish intermodal specialist CLIP Group, on October 16 Captrain Group launched a regular connection between CLIP’s Swarzędz terminal and Barcelona. This can transport a wide range of common intermodal units, including containers and trailers. ‘This connection is the first joint project between four Captrain companies from four countries and is therefore a milestone for our group’, said Henrik Würdemann, Managing Director of Captrain Germany. ‘In doing so, we are demonstrating the Captrain Group’s expertise in cross-border pan-European rail freight transport.’

Rail Cargo Hungaria announced on October 21 that it had received type approval for operation in Hungary of two of its battery-electric shunting locomotives. CRRC ZELC supplied RCH with the two shunting locos and two high-power main line electric freight locos with a last-mile battery pack under a September 2019 contract.

Norfolk Southern has formed a customer advisory board which will meet regularly to discuss current initiatives, identify areas for improvement and explore new opportunities. It is ‘an opportunity to further align our services with our customers’ needs’, said EVP & Chief Marketing Officer Ed Elkins. ‘We look forward to continuing to collaborate with these esteemed industry representatives to drive innovation and enhance our service offerings.’

The OTIF Secretariat has launched a consultation on the Convention concerning International Carriage by Rail and the Uniform Rules governing international railway contract law in order to find out whether amendments are necessary to promote, improve and facilitate international rail transport.

CSX has designated the Rickenbacker South Industrial Rail Park in Harrison Township, Ohio as a development-ready Platinum CSX Select Site which can meet the needs of a variety of manufacturers inclusing those requiring a significant electricity supply capacity.

On October 24 the Intergovernmental Organisation for International Carriage by Rail published the Handbook on the Regulations concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Rail prepared by the OTIF Secretariat’s Dangerous Goods Department to promote and facilitate uniform implementation and application of RID, Appendix C to COTIF. The handbook provides non-contracting states in particular with general information on RID, and is designed to evolve and be adapted in line with amendments to RID.