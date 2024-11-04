Show Fullscreen

VKS has signed an order for the first 40 tank wagons to the SPINA design developed by Czech company Nymwag and launched at InnoTrans. Delivery is planned for Q1 2025. The modular design of SPINA features a central longitudinal member with the tank mounted on reinforced saddles without transverse support. It is offered to various specifications with capacities from 40 m3 to 75 m3.

Leasing company Northrail has acquired two Vossloh DE18 and 10 G1206 locos from the B&V Group in Duisburg. Northrail arranged the investment for its parent company RIVE Private Investment. ‘On non-electrified branch lines, for shunting or during track construction work, vehicles that can run without overhead electrification are still in demand’, said Northrail Chief Investment Officer Michael Trentzsch on October 24. ‘However, by allowing them to run on HVO fuel, which is made 100% from renewable raw materials, we are enabling our customers to use the vehicles in a climate-friendly way.’

Tanzania’s Transport Minister Makame Mbarawa has said opportunities are being explored for private investors to provide locomotives and wagons for use on the Tazara network. The Tanzanian-Zambian line is to be modernised through a planned concession agreement with Chinese companies.

ÖBB Rail Cargo Group has expanded its TransFER network with a direct route between the Nelt container terminal near Beograd and the Adriatic Gate Container Terminal in Rijeka, which the operator said is increasingly important as a transhipment point for the Serbian market. The services is operated in-house, with one or two round trips per week and a transit time of up to 24 h.

Strukton Rail has added two more former NS Class 1700 electric locomotives to its Dutch fleet. Following overhaul at its Zutphen workshop, they will be used for the emission-free operation of maintenance trains from 2025.

Construction materials supplier Cemex has renewed Victa Railfreight’s rail terminal operations contract at Dove Holes quarry in the UK’s Peak District, which handles around 3 million tonnes of aggregates a year. Cemex has expanded its rail operations in recent years and now has rail access at 12 of its UK sites with plans for more in the near future.

Since October 9, Uruguay’s UPM has shifted all pulp traffic from road to rail, with four daily loaded trips using the modernised Ferrocarril Central railway from Paso de los Toros to Montevideo.

Russia’s Freight One has ordered 3 000 open wagons from United Wagon Co for delivery by the end of H1 2025.

Pinsly RR subsidiary Grenada Railroad is to receive an $18·2m US federal Consolidated Rail Infrastructure & Safety Improvement grant for the Central Mississippi Rail Resiliency & Capacity Expansion Project to upgrade the track, improve level crossings and increase capacity to support the growth of industrial development in the state.

OmniTRAX has been awarded four CRISI grants totalling $120·7m for 10 railways in nine US states.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation is to administer a $72·8m CRISI grant for the Muskego Freight Rail Yard Bypass Project. This will reconfigure existing track and yard facilities on the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway corridor in Milwaukee to increase capacity and reduce delays to passenger services.