LTG Cargo worked with ČD Cargo to make the first delivery of Škoda cars from the Czech Republic to Kaunas entirely on 1 435 mm gauge track. The train of 22 double-deck car-carrier wagons delivered 220 cars for the Baltic market. ‘The biggest rail freight shippers usually are the sectors of oil, mineral products and products of plant origin, but we are constantly looking for solutions for other commodities as well, to make it more convenient and worthwhile for the customers to choose rail’, said LTG Cargo CEO Eglė Šimė. ‘The number of cars transported by one train would have required 25 to 30 low-loaders, making car transport by rail not only a sustainable, but also competitive’.

Southern Shorthaul Railroad has entered into an agreement for the future provision of haulage services to/from Intermodal Terminal Co’s A$400m open access Somerton Intermodal Terminal in Melbourne, which is under construction for opening in late 2025.

Cando Rail’s Lethbridge Terminal worked with two wind turbine manufacturers to receive, store and deliver components including 80 m long blades for projects in Alberta. The components start arriving by rail and road well before construction begins and are stockpiled in preparation for delivery to the work site.

Anacostia Rail Holdings’ Pacific Harbor Line has received a US federal Consolidated Rail Infrastructure & Safety Improvements grant to partially fund the purchase of five Progress Rail battery locomotives for use at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Three more will be used by other operators in Sacramento, Imperial and San Bernardino.

GB Railfreight is starting a five days a week service between the port of Felixstowe and WH Malcolm’s Daventry terminal from November 11. ‘GB Railfreight piloted this service in October 2023. However, after collaborating with an innovative and proactive customer, we are extremely confident of success and delivering a long-term connection’, said Intermodal Director Julie Garn.

Alan A Held has been promoted to VP Transportation at the New York, Susquehanna & Western Railway which operates more than 600 route-km in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.