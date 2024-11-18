Show Fullscreen

Anacostia Rail Holdings’ Louisville & Indiana Railroad has been awarded a federal Consolidated Rail Infrastructure & Safety Improvements 50% matching grant of $6·5m for modernisation of the lifting span in its Ohio River Bridge. This ‘will ensure that our 100-year-old lift span over the Ohio River will remain a key component for our country’s economy for the next 100 years’, said LIRC President John Goldman on November 13.

Automotive logistics company Hödlmayr is the first client for leasing company GATX Rail Europe‘s double-deck Laaers car carrying twin-section wagons, which feature ’advanced loading options’, telematics and the capacity to handle heavier electric vehicles.

An agreement to create an intermodal terminal at the port of Alyat in Azerbaijan has been signed by SK-AIH Investment Fund, Kazakh national railway KTZ, Baku International Sea Trade Port and Xi’an Free Trade Port Construction & Operation Co. This aims to increase the volume of China to Europe container trains and reduce delivery times and costs.

The OTIF general assembly has deferred a decision on China’s application for accession as associate member of OTIF to an extraordinary session to be convened in the first half of 2026.

NovoTechRail in Russia’s Bryansk region has begun production of Type 15-6758 liquefied petroleum gas tank wagons with a design speed of 120 km/h and capacity of 56 tonnes or 86·7 m3.

Schneider is to launch a rail service between Mexico, Texas, Florida and Georgia in December, using the direct connection between CSX and Canadian Pacific Kansas City provided by their acquisition of lines from G&W’s Meridian & Bigbee Railroad. Schneider said rail would provide a seamless and efficient border crossing, eliminating potential delays and exposure to freight loss.

Alban François became Chief Operating Officer of Lineas on November 1, moving from Network Director to succeed Kurt Coffyn.

MSC has received all regulatory approvals for the acquisition of up to 49·9% of port and logistics company Hamburger Hafen & Logistik.

On November 14 Norfolk Southern announced it would work with Ancora Holdings to identify an independent director to join its board. The new director is expected to enhance the NS board’s gender diversity and executive leadership experience, and will expand the board to 14 members, including 13 independent members. Ancora has agreed to withdraw its nomination of four director candidates for election at the 2025 annual meeting, and agreed to vote in accordance with the board’s recommendations in connection with any vote of NS shareholders.

CSX EVP & Chief Legal Officer Nathan Goldman will retire on January 1 2025, with Michael Burns promoted to SVP & Chief Legal Officer from January 2.

The UK’s Rail Freight Group has appointed four new board members: John Bailey, Managing Director Intermodal at Maritime Transport; Lydia Cullimore, Partner at law firm Burges Salmon; Steve Freeman, Chair of RailX; and Mark Hooper, Director of Rail & Containers at Solent Stevedores.