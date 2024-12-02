Show Fullscreen

Railcare’s Långsele workshop is upgrading eight former Austrian Federal Railways Class 1144 electric locos for use by Grenland Rail on freight services in Sweden and Norway. The condition of components will be assessed, the cabs upgraded to be more modern and ergonomic, the locos adapted to the harsh Nordic climate, and they will be repainted and have modern onboard systems installed. Four will have national train control equipment fitted and four ETCS, and all will have radio control.

Show Fullscreen

An agreement for Iranian manufacturers to supply 200 wagons to CIS countries was announced during the 81st session of the CIS Railway Transport Council in Toshkent. Iran participates as an associate member. An agreement was also reached to allow Iranian freight wagons to move through Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Show Fullscreen

Leasing company Northrail has ordered 10 Vossloh Rolling Stock ETCS-equipped DE18 Stage V compliant diesel locomotives approved for Sweden and Norway for delivery in H2 2025, with options for a further 10. They will be equipped for ETCS Level 2 BL3 R2 and STM ATC-2, and approved for synthetic HVO fuel. ‘This acquisition represents another milestone in our internationalisation strategy and opens up new opportunities for us in the very attractive Scandinavian market’, said Northrail CIO & CCO Michael Trentzsch on November 18. ‘We are convinced that this is the ideal time to invest in this market and see a great need for modern, low-emission locomotives in Sweden and Norway.’

Show Fullscreen

Kazakhstan’s KTZ, LAC Holding of Hungary and Xi’an Free Trade Port Construction & Operation of China have signed a memorandum of co-operation which includes plans to establish a multimodal terminal in Budapest with a capacity of 230 000 TEU/year and to co-operate to increase the number of China to Europe container trains along the Middle Corridor route.

The ZVRK subsidiary of Russia’s Freight One has begun construction of a wagon repair facility in Altai Krai. Completion is scheduled for July 2025, with a capacity of 180 wagons/month. Its aim is to expand the company’s technical capabilities, reduce empty workings, cut downtime from six to half a day and reduce the cost of transporting wheel sets.

Show Fullscreen

The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund has allocated US$5·2m to modernise Kyrgyzstan national railway KTJ’s locomotive facilities and create a modern repair base which will reduce the need for diesel locos to be sent abroad for repair.

Nurminen Logistics’ Cargo and Multimodal Forwarding businesses are to be merged into its railway business, with the aim of improving operational efficiency and developing more comprehensive service concepts. Joonas Louho, VP Cargo Operations & Development, will leave the company.