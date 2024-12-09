On December 5 the World Bank board approved US$660m in financing to support the Eastern Turkey Middle Corridor Railway Development Project. This covers renewal, electrification and capacity enhancement works on the 660 km main line between Divriği in Sivas province and Kars near the border with Georgia with a view to increasing the amount of Middle Corridor freight traffic able to use the route.

On December 4 European Loc Pool handed over the first of three Stadler EuroDual electro-diesel locomotives to Rail Cargo Group for use on TransFLEX services.

Association of American Railroads President Ian Jefferies has welcomed the nomination of Sean Duffy to serve as the next US Secretary of Transportation. ‘We look forward to working with Secretary-Designee Duffy upon his confirmation, focusing on shared priorities essential to our nation’s success: ensuring safe, efficient transportation that reduces costs, bolsters domestic manufacturing, and enhances competitiveness. Freight railroads are committed to partnering with the incoming Trump administration and USDOT to improve safety and strengthen supply chains nationwide’, he said in a statement.

Kristin Bevil, General Counsel & Chief Legal Officer at Pinsly Railroad, has joined the board of the US Short Line Safety Institute. ‘Bevil’s experience in guiding short line railroad management in issues as diverse as litigation, governance, regulatory compliance and labour relations will provide a broader perspective to our team’, said SLSI Executive Director Tom Murta on December 2.