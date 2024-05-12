Show Fullscreen

CHINA: The 125 km Chizhou – Huangshan high speed line through the mountains and valleys of Anhui province opened on April 26.

The 350 km/h route is designated as a regional connecting line within the ‘eight vertical and eight horizontal’ national high speed rail development strategy.

Construction began in December 2019. The route features 34 tunnels including the Ling Sheung Tsuen (11·8 km), Tangdi (9·0 km) and Shangtianling bores (10·8 km). There are 55 bridges, including a 926 m crossing of Lake Taiping. The project included two new stations and expansion of the hub at Chizhou.

There is an initial service of 24 trains each way per day, with market-based fares. Services will be adjusted in the future according to demand.