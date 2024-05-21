Show Fullscreen

EGYPT: The first of the Velaro EGY high speed trainsets which Siemens Mobility is to supply to Egypt is undergoing dynamic testing at the Wegberg-Wildenrath circuit in Germany ahead of delivery later this year.

Siemens said the start of testing marked ‘a big step forward’ for the project.

A consortium of Siemens Mobility, Orascom Construction and The Arab Contractors is building three electrified lines totalling 2 000 km under turnkey contracts.

Consortium leader Siemens’ €8·1bn share of the work includes railway systems, electrification, ETCS Level 2 and the supply of 41 eight-car 230 km/h Velaro high speed trainsets, 94 four-car 160 km/h Desiro HC regional EMUs and 41 Vectron 120 km/h electric freight locomotives.