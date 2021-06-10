Hitachi ABB Power Grids
As individual companies, Hitachi and ABB have been leaders in innovating and improving technology for over a century. Together, as Hitachi ABB Power Grids, we bring forward this long and rich heritage in pioneering expertise to tackle today’s urgent challenges facing customers and society.
The digital future: Helping rail fulfill its potential
Journey to smarter, greener transportation
HS1 Success on Track with Grid Automation Tech
The opening of the High Speed One (HS1) rail line in 2003 was transformative and a major step for connectivity between the UK and Europe.