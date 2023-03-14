Morocco: High speed lines spearhead ONCF’s development programme
By Christian Scasso2023-03-14T11:18:00
Christian Scasso assesses proposals to expand the Moroccan national network, including a further 1 300km of high speed line.
You must be a subscriber to view this page - sign in here
Subscribe for full access
Take out a Print & Digital subscription and you will get immediate access to:
Monthly print and digital editions of Railway Gazette International magazine
Digital back issues
All news stories and in-depth content
Premium subscribers will also benefit from:
Full access to our Railway Gazette Knowledge Hub, a comprehensive reference portal which details more than 2000 main line operators , urban rail networks and regulatory organisations. The Knowledge Hub also gives you access to more than 200 country and city maps.