In depth

Morocco: High speed lines spearhead ONCF’s development programme

By Christian Scasso 2023-03-14T11:18:00

ma-UIC-Morocco-pics-(1)

Christian Scasso assesses proposals to expand the Moroccan national network, including a further 1 300km of high speed line.

You must be a subscriber to view this page - sign in here

Sub Advert

Subscribe for full access

Take out a Print & Digital subscription and you will get immediate access to:

  • Monthly print and digital editions of Railway Gazette International magazine
  • Digital back issues
  • All news stories and in-depth content

Premium subscribers will also benefit from:

  • Full access to our Railway Gazette Knowledge Hub, a comprehensive reference portal which details more than 2000 main line operators , urban rail networks and regulatory organisations. The Knowledge Hub also gives you access to more than 200 country and city maps.

Get access to print and online content subscribe today