POLAND: Pomorska Kolej Metropolitalna has awarded Alstom a further two-year contract to maintain signalling and train control systems on its 19·5 km route serving Gdańsk airport.

The contract running from May 1 covers repair and periodic inspections of equipment manufactured by Alstom, including balises, axle counters and lineside ETCS equipment.

‘Taking care of comprehensive and regular maintenance will ensure stable operation of rail traffic control devices, which in turn will translate into improved performance and increased train punctuality’, said Adam Juretko, Managing Director of Alstom ZWUS.

It is the fourth infrastructure maintenance contract that PKM has awarded to Alstom since 2016.

The single-track railway linking Gdańsk Wrzeszcz with Gdańsk Osowa via the city’s airport opened for revenue service in September 2015.