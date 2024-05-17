Show Fullscreen

DENMARK: Infrastructure manager Banedanmark has announced a revised timetable for the deployment of ETCS in eastern Denmark, following further delays to the national Signalling Programme.

Eastern Denmark ETCS deployment timetable Route Previous plan Revised plan Roskilde – Holbæk – Kalundborg 2024 2024 Svendborgbanen 2025 2026 Øresundsbanen 2025 2027 Ringsted – Mogenstrup 2029 2026 Nykøbing Falster – Rødbyhavn 2028 2027 Kystbanen 2028 2033 Korsør – Middelfart 2027 2028 Vestfyn new line 2028 2029 Femern fixed link - 2029 Roskilde – Korsør 2029 2029-30 Roskilde – København 2028 2033 København – Østerport 2030 2031

Under an ambitious timescale approved in 2009, the installation of both lineside and onboard equipment had been due for completion by 2021, but by 2016 the project was running late. A review in 2017 determined that retrofitting the existing train fleet posed the biggest challenge. Following discussions with Alstom, the 2012 contract for onboard equipment was revised and the programme timescale was extended to 2030.

The roll-out of ETCS Level 2 lineside equipment across Jylland is now expected to be completed in 2027, under the Fjernbane Vest contract awarded to Thales and Balfour Beatty. Alstom has commissioned several lineside installations under its Fjernbane Øst contract.

However, Banedanmark confirmed on May 15 that work to deploy ETCS in eastern Denmark continued to face a variety of challenges. New projects have had to be incorporated into the programme, including the Fehmarn Tunnel, capacity expansion at Ringsted and the Vestfyn Line project to build a 250 km/h route between Odense Vest and Kauslunde.

Banedanmark and Alstom have therefore drawn up a revised roll-out plan, which envisages completion across the national network in 2033.

Siemens Mobility has completed the deployment of communications-based train control on the standalone København S-bane network.