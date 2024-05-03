Show Fullscreen

FINLAND: Siemens Mobility has been awarded a contract to deploy ETCS Level 2 and hybrid train detection on the first route which to be upgraded under the government’s Digirail project to replace legacy train control systems.

Siemens Mobility said the 191 km route between Lielahti, Rauma and Pori will be the first deployment of ETCS in Finland. It is to supply its latest DS3 interlocking and radio block centre technology, which is entirely based on commercial-off-the-shelf hardware.

Construction is to begin this year, with testing and commissioning expected to be completed by 2027.

‘This upgrade promises increased capacity, improved punctuality, minimised disruptions, enhanced safety, and a greener, more efficient railway network’, said Andre Rodenbeck, CEO of Rail Infrastructure at Siemens Mobility.

The company has already partnered with Helsinki area rolling stock owner Pääkaupunkiseudun Junakalusto to conduct initial testing of ETCS using two multiple-units which have been fitted with Trainguard OBU and equipped for automated train operation over ETCS.