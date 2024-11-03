Show Fullscreen

LUXEMBOURG: National railway CFL and Hitachi Rail have signed a framework agreement for the design and installation of ETCS Level 1 Full Supervision and simplified trackside signalling at Bettembourg and Dudelange stations.

‘This contract signing is a decisive step in our growth strategy’, said Markus Fritz, Chief Operating Officer for Germany at Hitachi Rail, on October 30.

‘We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with CFL and working together to set new standards that offer our customers and partners real added value.’