EUROPE: The European Bank for Reconstruction & Development and the European Union are to fund a joint border crossing on the Corridor X rail route between North Macedonia and Serbia.

The new and upgraded facilities will be shared by the two countries, to improve efficiency, reduce waiting times and facilitate travel for people and freight.

‘This should reduce the time taken to cross the border, making rail travel more attractive along Corridor X’s vital north-south axis’, said David Geer, EU Ambassador to North Macedonia, on December 14.

The financing package comprises a €5m EBRD loan and a €2·5m grant provided by the EU through the Western Balkans Investment Framework.

North Macedonia’s Minister of Transport & Communications Blagoj Bochvarski said ‘completing the basic and comprehensive TEN-T road and rail network according to European standards, reducing waiting times and simplifying procedures at border crossings are priorities that all Western Balkans countries should work on.’