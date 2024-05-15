Show Fullscreen

THAILAND: State Railway of Thailand has awarded South Korean company LS Electric a 32·7bn won contract to supply signalling for the 177 km railway under construction between Ban Phai and Nong Pok.

This forms the first phase of a 55·4bn baht project build a 354 km double-track line between Ban Phai and Saphan Mitraphab.

Announcing the contract on May 2, LS Electric said it has won orders totalling 200bn won since entering Thailand’s signalling market in 2001, and it has a market share of more than 50%.

It is now expecting further rapid growth in the rail market in Thailand the wider ASEAN region.