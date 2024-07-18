AT 23-AT-TG-BrennerNorthAccessAT Studies for the Brenner Northern Access Line to the Brenner Base Tunnel between Schaftenau and Radfeld (Austria) OBB-Infrastruktur 16 973 500 Studies for upgrading the railway between Schaftenau and Radfeld, part of the Austrian section of the Northern Access Route to the Brenner Base Tunnel.

AT 23-AT-TG-RRT-Graz Upgrading the rail-road terminal Graz (Werndorf) through expansion and digitalisation with clean transhipment handling processes to remove infrastructure capacity bottlenecks Güterterminal Werndorf Projekt 6 054 150 New railway infrastructure able to handle freight trains of up to 740 m, new transshipment infrastructure for efficient rail-road handling and digitalisation of the terminal check-in and check-out area.

AT 23-AT-TG-Werndorf- Spielfeld Baltic-Adriatic Core Network Corridor: Enhancing the Graz (AT) – Maribor (SI) Cross-Border Railway Link’s segment between Leibnitz and the border (preparing for double-track expansion) OBB-Infrastruktur 12 763 667 Planning for double-tracking the single-track railway between Leibnitz and the Slovenian border to increased capacity and efficiency for freight and passenger traffic.

BE 23-BE-TG-EuroCap-Rail Optimisation of the cross-border railway connection between Louvain-la-Neuve and Luxembourg situated on the North Sea – Mediterranean CNC (EuroCap-Rail) Infrabel 20 115 591 Development of rail infrastructure on the Brussels–Luxembourg–Strasbourg cross-border section of the North Sea–Mediterranean Corridor.

BE 23-BE-TG-IMH-TZ Study Project Intermodal Hub Terminal Zone (CEF Study project) Brussels Airport Co 4 563 358 Studies for the development of the intermodal hub at Brussels Airport that will integrate seamlessly various transport modes including rail, public transport and cycling.

BE 23-BE-TG-MUROSI Upgrade of vehicles AM08, M6, I11 and T18-19 with ETCS Baseline3 Level2 to promote safety and cross border transport SNCB 27 830 000 Upgrading to ETCS Baseline 3 around 500 passenger trains for international and national traffic.

BG 23-BG-TC Chervenavoda- Hitrino Modernization of Traction Substations Chervena voda and Hitrino National Railway Infrastructure Company 12 487 304 Modernisation of traction substations in Chervena voda and Hitrino.

BG 23-BG-TC- FE2WC From East 2 West Connections BMF Port Burgas 9 148 346 New tracks within the port of Burgas.

CZ 23-CZ-TC-Ceska Trebova Modernization of the Česká Třebová Railway Junction Správy Železnic 290 000 000 Railway junction upgrade in Ceská Trebová.

CZ 23-CZ-TC-ERTMS Nez-Koj ERTMS Modernization of the line Brno-Přerov, 4th construction, section Nezamyslice - Kojetín Správy Železnic 2 802 965 Deployment of ETCS Level 2 Baseline 3, GSM-R and interlocking on the 8.5 km Nezamyslice - Kojetín section.

CZ 23-CZ-TC-ETCS components Deployment of ETCS on-board components in diagnostic vehicles of Správa železnic Správy Železnic 2 100 000 Upgrading and retrofitting of 3 trains with ETCS Level 2 Baseline 3.

CZ 23-CZ-TC-ETCS Masaryk ETCS - Upgrade of the railway station Masarykovo nádraží Správy Železnic 9 558 675 Installation of a modern interlocking on 19 km of track at Masarykovo station in Praha and the deployment of trackside ETCS Level 2 over a total length of 27.6 km.

CZ 23-CZ-TC-ETCS Vel-Bud-Dvo ETCS České Velenice – České Budějovice – Horní Dvořiště Správy Železnic 17 212 950 Deployment of ETCS Level 2 trackside equipment in two sections of railway totalling 102.7 km

CZ 23-CZ-TC- ETCSSMR Deployment of ETCS units for trains in the South Moravian Region for Stadler 848 series Arriva Vlaky 2 570 000 Retrofitting ETCS Baseline 3 on 848 passenger trains.

CZ 23-CZ-TC-GSM-R Hranice nM- SK GSM-R in section Hranice na Moravě - Horní Lideč - Střelná Správy Železnic 2 791 075 Iimplementation of GSM-R on 70 km from Hranice na Morave to the border with Slovakia.

CZ 23-CZ-TC-HSL Prague-Breclav Studies for the high- speed line Prague – Brno – Břeclav Správy Železnic 95 875 645 Studies for the construction of the 180 km Praha – Brno – Breclav high-speed line, including documentation for obtaining permits, environmental impact assessments support services for project preparation, archaeological surveys and property rights.

CZ 23-CZ-TC-Interlockings CZ Interlocking equipment for selected sections of the Czech railway network Správy Železnic 9 380 165 Modernisation of the interlocking equipment for the future introduction of ETCS Level 2 on a total of 29 km of lines.

CZ 23-CZ-TC-Kolin- Vsetaty-Decin Studies for the upgrade of the railway line Kolín - Všetaty – Děčín Správy Železnic 39 813 368 The project addresses the elaboration of preparatory studies for the upgrade of the 160 km Kolín–Všetaty–Decín line.

CZ 23-CZ-TC-Plz- Dom-2-ERTMS ERTMS - Modernization of the line Plzeň - Domažlice - German state border, 2nd construction, section Plzeň (outside) - Nýřany - Chotěšov (outside) Správy Železnic 2 881 303 Uupgrading signalling and remote-control systems to EU standards and the deployment of ETCS Level 2 trackside and GSM-R on the Plzen-Nyrany–Chotesov railway.

DE 23-DE-TG-Ang-Stettin-W Planning and works cross-border section Angermünde (Germany) to Stettin (Poland) Federal Ministry for Digital & Transport 131 921 457 Upgrading the railway between Angermünde and the Polish border.

DE 23-DE-TG-FBQ PFA 6 ABS/NBS Hamburg – Lübeck – Puttgarden (FBQ hinterland connection) Federal Ministry for Digital & Transport 49 083 392 Additional tracks on the line on the island of Fehmarn as part of the Fehmarn Belt Fixed Link project.

DE 23-DE-TG-Karlsruhe- Basel23-S ABS/NBS Karlsruhe - Basel Federal Ministry for Digital & Transport 38 686 540 Works on section 8 of the line between Karlsruhe and Basel.

DE 23-DE-TG-Karlsruhe- Basel23-W ABS/NBS Karlsruhe - Basel Federal Ministry for Digital & Transport 140 722 409 Works to incease capacity on two sub-sections of the railway line between Karlsruhe and Basel.

DE 23-DE-TG-RPool BL3 locos 2023 ETCS Baseline 3 upgrades and retrofits for Railpool’s electric locomotives Railpool 1 270 000 Upgrading 19 freight locos to ETCS Level 2 Baseline 3.

DE 23-DE-TG-Wunderline23 The Wunderline: Borderless European rail connection between Germany and the Netherlands DB Netz 52 000 000 Upgrading the line between Leer and the Dutch border.

DK 23-DK-TG- ERTMS - RO3 ERTMS Trackside Deployment Fredericia – (Middelfart) – Padborg Banedanmark 26 010 000 Lineside deployment of ETCS level 2 Baseline 3 together with interlockings on 153 km double track equivalent from Fredericia to Padborg at the German border.

DK 23-DK-TG-GreenFRED- LOG Extension of container terminal and study for rail logistics in the Port of Fredericia Fredericia Havn A/S 6 754 520 Works for the multimodal terminal and a study on a rail terminal within the Fredericia port.

EL 23-EL-TC-LIO- KOR NEW SIGNALING SYSTEM AT SKA- KIATO RAILWAY LINE WITH ETCS L1 AND ΤELECOMMANDING OSE 27 979 200 Implementation of a new signalling system, including the deployment of ETCS with the installation of new interlocking system, on the SKA-Kiato section, consisting in total of 96 km of double track.

EL 23-EL-TC- MURPRORAIL Upgrading of the existing Railway line Thessaloniki- Promahonas (on the section from Mouries to Promahonas ) for the installation of Electrification. OSE 112 075 200 Construction works on the existing Mouries - Strymonas - Promachonas single track railway section for a total length of around 53 km, and studies for the second phase of the global project to enhance the connection with Bulgaria.

EL 23-EL-TC-SKA- OINOI UPGRADE OF THE EXISTING SKA-OINOI DOUBLE RAILWAY LINE AND ALIARTOS RS OSE 192 142 704 Upgrade of the 51.4 km double-track railway from Acharnes to Oinoi.

EL 23-EL-TC- SPYTHORM UPGRADING OF THE PYTHIO – ORMENIO EXISTING SINGLE RAILWAY LINE ERGA OSE 186 667 918 Upgrading 47 km of the single track line from Pythion near Turkey to Ormenio for an enhanced cross-border connection with Bulgaria.

ES 23-ES-TG-LA MELUSA PONENTIA-LA MELUSA INTERNATIONAL RAILWAY MULTIMODAL TERMINAL Ponentia Logistics 19 502 623 Developing a rail terminal in Tamarite to support modal shift from road to rail for international agricultural traffic.

ES 23-ES-TG SaguntoMultimo dal Sagunto Multimodal Logistic Platform Generalitat Valenciana 27 643 656 Construction of a rail-road-maritime terminal in Sagunto.

ES 23-ES-TG- ZARAGOZA- TER-SAGUNTO MEDITERRANEAN CORRIDOR. BILBAO- PAMPLONA- ZARAGOZA- SAGUNTO LINE. SECTION ZARAGOZA- TERUEL-SAGUNTO. ELECTRIFICATION, GAUGE EXPANSION AND INFRASTRUCTURE ADAPTATION WORKS. ADIF 77 760 000 Improving the Zaragoza - Teruel - Sagunto line, with electrification, a 22.5 tonne axle load and 1 435 mm gauge tracks.

EU 23-EU-TC- RBGP Part IX C Rail Baltica - 1435 mm standard gauge railway line development in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania (Part IX C) RB Rail 741 712 787 Infrastructure works and land acquisition in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, including designs for high voltage connections in Latvia and Lithuania and generic design of the energy and control command systems.

EU 23-EU-TG- BR186- BEFRADE Deployment of international ETCS on- board units of vehicle type BR186 for cross- border freight operations in Belgium, France and Germany DB Cargo 7 940 000 One prototype and the subsequent serial retrofitting of 64 vehicles with ETCS Baseline 3 for use in Belgium, France and Germany.

EU 23-EU-TG-DCM IMP 24-27 Digital Capacity Management Implementation 2024- 2027 RailNetEurope 26 139 417 Timetable redesign programme, upgrading RailNetEurope information systems and development/update of infrastructure managers’ legacy systems.

EU 23-EU-TG-Fehmarnbelt Tunnel Finalising the immersed tunnel under The Fehmarnbelt Femern AS 159 500 000 Construction of the Fehmarnbelt tunnel between Denmark and Germany.

EU 23-EU-TG- OPERATOR Removing interoperability barriers between entities in rail freight transport with a particular focus on intermodal transport Oltis Group 1 012 500 Implementing Telematics Applications for Freight/Passenger Services TSI specifications on data availability and accessibility for the planning and operational management of three intermodal terminal operators in the Czech Republic and Poland.

EU 23-EU-TG- RBGP PART IX G Rail Baltica - 1435 mm standard gauge railway line development in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania (Part IX G) RB Rail 446 241 781 Infrastructure works in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania and additional works for utilities relocation and for a construction base in Latvia.

EU 23-EU-TG-TELT Cross-border section of the new Turin-Lyon railway line on the Mediterranean TEN-T CNC Tunnel Euralpin Lyon Turin 700 000 000 Connection to the existing line in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne, the Mont-Cenis cross-border base tunnel (around 57.7 km), the Susa valley crossing, the interconnecting tunnel between Susa and Bussoleno (around 2 km) and the entry into the existing Bussoleno railway station.

EU 23-EU-TG-TTR RU LH TTR Railway Undertakings lighthouse – Study to promote TTR implementation for RUs to facilitate efficient, interconnected rail cross-border transportation Rail Cargo Austria 1 540 553 Study on harmonised allocation of national and international train paths as well as data exchange between infrastructure managers.

FI 23-FI-TG-Digirail I First commercial deployment of track- side ERTMS in Finland Väylävirasto 12 825 000 Deployment of FRMCS ready ETCS Level 2 Baseline 3 and interlocking on the 135 km single track line between Tampere and the port of Pori.

FI 23-FI-TG- KARELIA II Planning of the Karelian railway (Imatra-Joensuu) Väylävirasto 3 000 000 Planning the Imatra – Joensuu line upgrade.

FI 23-FI-TG- RITAPASS Improving throughput capacity of Riihimäki– Tampere railway line Väylävirasto 1 750 000 Planning of six passing loops on the Riihimäki - Tampere section of the Helsinki-Tampere line.

FI 23-FI-TG- SAVONIA Improving speed and capacity of the Savonia railway Väylävirasto 2 250 000 Planning to upgrade the Kouvol – Kuopio and Kontiomäki – Iisalmi lines.

FR 23-FR-TG- AFLT-APD French accesses to the Lyon-Torino rail tunnel – detailed studies SNCF Reseau 64 569 150 Detailed design studies for the construction of the French approaches to the Lyon -Torino rail link.

FR 23-FR-TG- AKIEM-ERTMS- 5 Upgrade to ERTMS Baseline 3 of 14 locomotives series for the improvement of rail interoperability on the TEN-T Corridors Akiem 3 540 000 Upgrade to ETCS Level 2 Baseline 3 of 114 locomotives for international traffic.

FR 23-FR-TG- ERTMS-4-TEN- T Upgrade to ERTMS Baseline 3 of 10 BB60000 locomotives for works on the TEN-T rail infrastructure SNCF Reseau 1 890 000 Retrofitting 10 SNCF Reseau locomotives with ETCS Level 2 Baseline 3 for the Marseille - Ventimiglia line.

FR 23-FR-TG- GEMO Crossing Paris from Gare de l’Est to Gare Montparnasse RATP 1 385 000 Feasibility study to reorganise spaces and signage at the metro stations interchanging with Paris Est and Montparnasse.

FR 23-FR-TG-GPSO-prep GPSO - Grand Projet du Sud-Ouest - studies and works to prepare the new high-speed line on the Atlantic corridor SNCF Reseau 19 508 900 Update of the existing preliminary design studies for a new line from Dax to Spain and the interim commissioning of the third track in Villenave d’Ornon.

FR 23-FR-TG- INTEROPERAB LE Prototype and serial retrofitting of 7 high- speed trains and 43 regional trainsets with ERTMS Baseline 3 for operation in France, Italy and Luxembourg. SNCF Voyageurs 11 800 000 Retrofitting 50 trainsets with ETCS Level 2 Baseline 3 for regional trains and high speed connections in France, Italy and Luxembourg.

FR 23-FR-TG-LiFe- RP Works on the Roissy - Picardie Rail Link SNCF Reseau 10 374 456 Works for the Roissy–Picardie rail link to provide direct access to Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport and its TGV station from the south of the Hauts-de-France Region and the north of the Ile- de-France Region.

FR 23-FR-TG- LNMP-CPDD1- CRD2 New railway Line between Montpellier et Perpignan (LNMP) on the Mediterranean Corridor: climate proofed detailed design of Phase 1 and climate resilient design of Phase 2 SNCF Reseau 22 547 134 Detailed design of a new passenger and freight line from Montpellier to Beziers, and the climate resilient design of the section from Beziers to Perpignan.

FR 23-FR-TG- Marseille - Hub Marseille Saint Charles - Development of the multimodal passenger hub : Detailed studies SNCF Gares & Connexions 7 612 968 Ddetailed studies for an underground extension of the passenger hub at the Marseille Saint-Charles station.

FR 23-FR-TG- RRT_LB_Rail_S tudies Capacity rail investments to increase rail-freight at “Boulou Rail-Road Terminal” and remove the bottleneck at the French-Spanish border SNCF Reseau 4 505 000 Studies for the upgrade of Le Boulou rail-road terminal and its connection to the Figueras - Perpignan international high speed line.

HU 23-HU-TC-BP RAILWAY RING DEVELOPMENT OF THE BUDAPEST SOUTHERN RAILWAY RING: Capacity Enhancement of the Ferencváros – Kelenföld Section Ministry of Construction & Transport 290 000 000 Preparatory activities and works for upgrading the Southern Railway Ring of Budapest.

HU 23-HU-TC-MAV- START LOCO ETCS Retrofitment of 35 MÁV-START locomotives with ETCS Ministry of Construction & Transport 3 000 000 Equipping of 35 locomotives with ETCS Level 2 for use in Hungary, Austria, Germany and Romania.

HU 23-HU-TG-HU- UA RAIL BCP- PH II EU-Ukraine Solidary Lanes – Enhancing capacity of the HU/UA rail border crossing points - Phase II. Ministry of Construction & Transport 10 727 467 Studies and works to upgrade the Hungarian/Slovakian/Ukrainian rail border crossing.

IT 23-IT-TG-ER TTX ERTMS ERTMS BL3 deployment on the Emilia – Romagna regional fleets circulating on the TEN- T corridors BAC, MED, SCANMED, Rhine Alpine. Trenitalia Tper Scarl 1 080 000 Installing ETCS Level 2 Baseline 3 on nine vehicles running on the TEN-T core network in Italy.

IT 23-IT-TG-FPG II Phase Southern Access Route to the Brenner Base Tunnel: Construction Works of Lot 1 “Fortezza- Ponte Gardena – phase 2” as part of the TEN-T Scan–Med Core Corridor RFI 68 888 963 Southern access to the Brenner Base Tunnel, in particular the construction of the Scalares tunnel.

IT 23-IT-TG-GEBO Hubs Multimodal Hubs for the Italian core urban nodes of Bologna and Genova: design for the upgrade of the railway stations on the MED, SCANMED, BAC and RALP CNCs RFI 1 000 000 Design studies for upgrading the multimodal passenger hub in Bologna.

IT 23-IT-TG- NAPLES_EAST_HUB Preliminary Design (PFTE) and related studies of the New Naples Garibaldi-East Gate multimodal passenger hub on the Scan Med Core Network Corridor FS Sistemi Urbani 5 866 056 Preliminary design studies for the development of the Napoli Centrale/Garibaldi Porta Est intermodal hub by converting a former railway yard into an underground regional rail station, a bus terminal and parking.

IT 23-IT-TG- S.UP.ER.HS Speeding Up ERTMS BL3 on-board deployment – phase 2: Equipment of High Speed fleets on Italian routes along the MED, SCAN-MED, RHINE- ALPINE and BALTIC- ADRIATIC Core Network Corridors Trenitalia 8 135 000 Upgrading 70 high speed trainsets to ETCS Level 2 Baseline 3 for operation in Italy and France.

IT 23-IT-TG- SDMEU1 Stable connection on the Strait of Messina along the Core TEN-T Scan-Med Corridor – Executive design of the railway infrastructure Stretto di Messina SpA 24 750 000 Completing technical design for the Messina strait rail-road bridge to Sicily.

PL 23-PL-TC-railway-Port- Police Construction of a railway junction for the Port of Police with the technical infrastructure as part of the construction of the railway line No. 437 to the Police Seaport Zarząd Morskiego Portu Police 35 903 764 Works for a new railway junction together with the technical infrastructure in the port of Police, with the overall objective of improving the accessibility and capacity of the port.

PL 23-PL-TC- SIERADZ- POZNAN Completing of the missing link at the CNC North Sea – Baltic: Preparation of design documentation for the Sieradz Północny – Pleszew – Poznań section CPK 37 527 500 Development of design documentation for 155 km of the Sieradz - Poznan high speed line, and preparation and submission of permits for the subsequent works.

PL 23-PL-TC-Skierniewice- Pilawa Works on the railway line no. 12 Skierniewice - Łuków (C-E20), Skierniewice – Pilawa section – remaining works PKP PLK 145 000 000 Upgrade of the Czachowek Wschodni - Pilawa line.

PL 23-PL-TG-Bialystok - Osowiec Works on the E 75 railway line (Rail Baltica), Białystok - Osowiec section PKP PLK 223 120 891 Upgrade and modernisation of 59 km of the Bialystok – Osowiec railway which will connect to the Rail Baltica route.

PT 23-PT-TC-HSL Porto-Lisbon 1ph High-Speed Line Porto- Lisbon: 1st phase (PPP1 and PPP2) Infraestruturas de Portugal 813 160 397 Construction of the first phase of a high speed line between Lisbon and Porto, featuring 142 km of railway works and 51 km of new single-track connections.

RO 23-RO-TC-VCB Rehabilitation of the Valea Calugareasca Buzau railway section CFR 45 000 000 Design studies to upgrade the existing 59.7 km Valea Calugareasca - Buzau line.

SE 23-SE-TG- ERTMS On-board 2023 ERTMS On-board in Sweden 2024-2027 Trafikverket 4 030 000 Deploying ETCS Level 2 Baseline 3 on 42 vehicles.

SE 23-SE-TG-SMARTCargo Sustainable Multimodal and Resourceful Transport for Cargo Train Alliance Sweden 28 625 175 Construction of an additional track at the Rosersberg combined terminal, construction of a new terminal in the area, and extension of an existing siding which will connect the existing terminal, the Rosersberg logistics area and the Brista aviation fuel and bulk terminal.

SI 23-SI-TC-2023 LJ-Divaca Upgrading of railway line Ljubljana–Divača: Installation of railway equipment for signalling safety devices Minstry of Infrastucture 42 006 731 Studies and works to upgrade the signalling equipment on the Ljubljana - Divaca line.

SI 23-SI-TC-Interlocking Lju- Div Interlockings on the railway line Ljubljana- Divača. Minstry of Infrastucture 13 682 620 Upgrading interlockings on the 98 km Brezovica–Divaca route.

SK 23-SK-TC- ERTMS_ZSSK_ CARGO Implementation of ERTMS / ETCS vehicle part on ZSSK CARGO series 131 and 363 locomotives. Železničná spoločnosť Cargo Slovakia 3 000 000 Retrofitting ETCS Baseline 3 on 33 freight locomotives.