Show Fullscreen

POLAND: The government plenipotentiary for the CPK multimodal transport project has approved the preferred route for a 150 km high speed line from the future hub airport north to Płock and Włocławek.

This would form part of the Northern Central Trunk Line, which was originally proposed in the 1970s to extend the Central Trunk Line which connects the Sląskie region with Warszawa onwards towards Gdańsk and the Tricity area.

Show Fullscreen

In 2022 the CPK project promoter appointed a consortium of IDOM, BBF and Arcadis to undertake studies for the proposed line. Technical, economic and environmental analysis found that route Variant W41 achieved the highest scores and would have the least impact on environmentally significant and built-up areas.

The CPK airport – Lipno section would be designed for 350 km/h running, and Grochowalsk – Włocławek for 250 km/h. Both would be suitable for passenger and freight operation.

The preferred option will now be incorporated into the national Integrated Railway Network project.

Completion would not be before 2035. Announcing the route selection on August 26, the project promoter said the project could be eligible for EU funding as part of TEN-T extended core network.