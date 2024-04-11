Show Fullscreen

SLOVAKIA: Infrastructure manager ŽSR has started work on the long-planned electrification of the short 2·4 km single-track link from Devínska Nová Ves to the Austrian border at Marchegg.

The €10·9m EU co-funded project includes 25 kV 50 Hz electrification, new signalling and rehabilitation of tracks and bridges including the 474 m cross-border bridge. The maximum speed will be raised from 80 km/h to 120 km/h.

The work requires the suspension of train services from March 4 to December 14, including route REX8 between Bratislava and Wien. A limited replacement bus service is operating, with passengers travelling between the two capitals advised to use REX6 from Bratislava-Petržalka to Wien Hbf via Kittsee and Bruck an der Leitha, where capacity has been doubled.