Show Fullscreen

ASIA: Hassan Allam Construction has appointed Italian certification and engineering company RINA to provided system engineering and integration services for the Hafeet Rail project to build a 303 km mixed-traffic line linking the port of Sohar in Oman with Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

In April 2024 a consortium of Siemens Mobility and Hassan Allam Construction was awarded the railway systems and integration contract covering telecoms, power supplies and desert-proofed ETCS Level 2 for the line.

RINA’s work will include requirements and configuration management, system interface and integration management, system assurance, safety analysis, RAM management, test and commissioning activities, human factor and ergonomics, cybersecurity and electromagnetic compatibility.

‘Our role in the Hafeet Rail project is to ensure that all subsystems work harmoniously, resulting in seamless and reliable performance’, said Andrea Raffetti, Middle East, India & Turkey Infrastructure & Mobility Director at RINA.

‘This project follows RINA’s successful involvement in Etihad Rail’s first stage.’