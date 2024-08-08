Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: Architectural and marine glazing company Sedak is making its InnoTrans debut this year, showcasing its portfolio of products for high speed, regional and urban trains.

This includes complex curved windscreens, cab and coach side windows and interior glass products.

‘By strengthening our Rail division, we are not only solidifying our market position as a versatile and forward-thinking glass refiner but also aim to actively shape the market — just as we have long done in the architecture and marine sectors’, said Head of Sales Kevin Berni.