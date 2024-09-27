Show Fullscreen

INNOTRANS: Panasonic Industry is showing its complete full height platform door system including control panel for the first time in Europe., along with an smart maintenance system.

‘On demand’ passenger operated buttons linked to the signalling system are designed to reduce station energy consumption during off-peak hours or at night.

Panasonic Industry is also showing an intelligent system for efficient maintenance and repair of the platform door systems. Faults can be reported and located in real time, with recommendations for maintenance and repair and a connection to the spare parts database and the maintenance personnel management system. Maintenance staff can also use AR glasses and other smart devices to visualize errors and obtain expert advice for remote troubleshooting.