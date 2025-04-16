We’ve created a brand-new section on railwaygazette.com called Insights, exclusively for you, our subscribers. It brings together the essential content you need, all organised in one convenient place.

Here’s what’s included and where to find it:

Digital Magazines

Access the full digital archive of Railway Gazette International and Metro Report International. The archive copies date back to 2011, and it is accessible in one click from the Insights area.

Trends

Stay updated on the latest strategic developments shaping the global rail industry—covering key topics like ERTMS, alternative traction technology, Digital Automatic Coupler, and next-generation rail telecoms.

In Depth

Easily find in-depth analysis, technical features, and policy briefings grouped by theme, giving you important context behind the biggest industry stories and headlines.

Maps

Explore detailed, geographically accurate maps of urban and national rail networks worldwide, perfect for asset benchmarking, market assessment and keeping up to date with rail projects.

Data

Access our structured reference data covering infrastructure, operators, rolling stock, associations and authorities—designed to be easy to navigate so you can quickly find reliable industry data.

Need help or have feedback?

We’d love to hear how you’re finding Insights. If you have questions or need assistance, simply contact us here.