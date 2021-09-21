ITK
At ITK Engineering, we work together on customer-specific development projects in the areas of software development, embedded systems and control systems. Renowned customers from the automotive, aerospace, industry, rail, medical technology and motorsports industries rely on our team when it comes to technologically advanced engineering services.
Smart Maintenance in the railway industry is one core factor for success in the future
Smart Maintenance in the railway industry means to leverage the potential of digitalization. Possible solutions include the optimization of existing maintenance processes, reducing life cycle costs by efficient use of existing assets and implementing new business models and services. Sense and connect is an important topic, availability and utilization of ...
Mastering complexity and product variants
In the railway industry, in particular amongst system and component suppliers, offering custom-designed products is an increasingly growing challenge. The number of customer-specific variants increases, particularly in systems with a high complexity and high portion of software.