Overview

The Learning and Development Designer (L&D Designer) will be accountable for the analysis, design, development and maintenance of learning programmes that RSSB offer to the railway industry in the UK and internationally. The L&D Designer will work with subject matter experts to unravel complex information and lead the development and maintenance of all learning interventions to help deliver against one of the four RSSB Corporate Objectives: Business Growth.

This role will require someone who has the latest understanding of learning theories and instructional design models to be able to create innovative and engaging learning solutions, as well as to maintain the existing portfolio to support the continuous professional development of rail employees. The role also requires support training facilitation/delivery to our client locations.

Responsibilities

Contribute to the operational delivery of the commercial L&D Strategy and support the L&D team in meeting the commercial income targets

Grow the L&D portfolio with innovative and commercially viable learning solutions.

Develop positive relationships with internal and external stakeholders and conduct comprehensive learning needs analysis to identify current & future learning needs.

Apply current adult learning theories and evaluation methodologies to craft structured and impactful learning paths with measurable learning outcomes to create the training and accreditation offering.

Design and develop effective learning interventions (including blended solutions) with input from subject matter experts to achieve learning outcomes and improve performance.

Evaluate the effectiveness and impact of learning programmes to enhance the quality of the intervention and maximise the delegate experience and the application of learning.

Maintain content ownership and manage the continuous improvement of all learning programmes, putting in appropriate quality measures to keep content up to date and standardised.

Effectively manage the lifecycle of multiple L&D projects and initiatives simultaneously, with the ability to work both independently and collaboratively.

Develop and submit business cases to support the creation of new L&D projects.

Effectively manage the learning management system to enhance learner experience and deliver blended learning programmes.

Deliver training, as required.

Support the Head of L&D with other tasks and responsibilities depending on business needs.

Qualifications

Essential:

A degree in instructional design or education or other relevant experience .

Knowledge of learning theories and instructional design models

Demonstrable experience in the design and creation of engaging and innovative learning solutions for delivery in a variety of formats e.g. webinar, F2F, digital.

Ability to produce a diversity of learning materials, including e-learning, guides, manuals, bringing knowledge of new methods and theories into the work produced.

Project management, planning, prioritisation, and time management skills.

Demonstrate passion for acquiring new technical skills and the ability to translate complex technical concepts into understandable language that newcomers can grasp easily.

Communicate effectively and share thoughts and ideas through methods appropriate to the audience

Adapt and respond effectively when embracing new opportunities, change and navigating uncertainty.

Actively contribute as part of a team and work towards achieving team goals and outcomes.

Take responsibility and demonstrate accountability in completing tasks and achieving objectives, actively seeking to resolve problems and identify opportunities.

Committed to customer service and placing customer satisfaction at the heart of our success to ensure we deliver against our shared goals.

Build effective professional relationships with stakeholders, understanding their unique goals and motivations, gaining credibility and effectively influencing to achieve desired outcomes.

Can work collaboratively within an evolving industry, gaining stakeholder confidence through understanding their goals and motivations and demonstrating credibility as an expert.

Make timely, informed decisions taking account of the benefits and constraints involved.

Desirable:

Demonstrable related experience in the rail industry.

Practical experience with learning management systems and e-learning authoring tools.

Experience in delivering learning programmes.

We are committed to investing in our staff and offer formal and informal learning opportunities for development.

We value diversity and equal opportunities in employment and are committed to creating a workplace which is inclusive to everyone. As a member of the Disability Confident Scheme, we encourage candidates with disabilities who meet the minimum criteria, to apply for our jobs. If you have applied under the Disability Confident Scheme, please let us know in advance by emailing vacancies@RSSB.CO.UK Find out more about Diversity and Inclusion at RSSB: Rail Safety and Standards Board Careers - VERCIDA

If you require any reasonable adjustments with respect to our selection process including information in an alternative format, please contact us at vacancies@rssb.co.uk

We understand the importance of work-life balance and we offer our staff the flexibility to work within our core hours and the option to vary their location between both the office and home. If you are looking for further flexibility, speak to us at interview stage so that we can consider your request.

We value our staff and we offer a competitive benefits package to ensure our staff can achieve their best throughout their journey with us. This includes 30 days annual leave (plus bank holidays); a holiday buy and sell scheme; private medical and dental cover; a season ticket loan and travel subsidy; access to a cycle to work scheme; volunteer leave; a performance related bonus and pension.