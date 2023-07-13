USA: The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority board has selected a team led by architecture and engineering company HDR to complete final designs for the Streetcar East Extension.
The 3 km extension with five stops would run along Edgewood Avenue, Randolph Street, Auburn Avenue and Irwin Street to the Atlanta Beltline, then turn north to Ponce City Market.
The $230m project is to be entirely funded through the More MARTA Atlanta sales tax. MARTA also has a 30% Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goal for procurement.
Construction is scheduled to begin in 2025 for opening in 2028.
- Omaha Streetcar Authority has appointed HDR to undertake final design and procurement support for a 5·1 km tramway which will connect central Omaha with the University of Nebraska Medical Center.