USA: The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority board has selected a team led by architecture and engineering company HDR to complete final designs for the Streetcar East Extension.

The 3 km extension with five stops would run along Edgewood Avenue, Randolph Street, Auburn Avenue and Irwin Street to the Atlanta Beltline, then turn north to Ponce City Market.

The $230m project is to be entirely funded through the More MARTA Atlanta sales tax. MARTA also has a 30% Disadvantaged Business Enterprise goal for procurement.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2025 for opening in 2028.