Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: Berlin transport operator BVG has called tenders for the provision of planning services to support the development of a proposed extension of tram Route M17 from Johannisthal to Gropiusstadt in the southeast of the capital.

Preliminary feasibility and economic viability studies were completed in 2023, and the cost was estimated at €119m at 2022 prices.

The 6·1 km preferred route would branch from the existing network at the Sterndamm/Königsheideweg road junction and run via Sterndamm, Stubenrauchstraße, Neuköllner Straße and Fritz-Erler-Allee to end at a turning loop at Johannisthaler Chaussee U-Bahn station in the Gropiusstadt area.

Opening is envisaged for 2029.