SERBIA: On July 11 Beograd city transport operator GSP named Turkish supplier Bozankaya as the winner of a 7·8bn dinar contract to supply 25 trams.

The first is to be delivered in 12 months, and the rest within the following 13 months.

GSP has specified five-section, completely low floor vehicles between 29 and 32 m long with a minimum of 40 seats and a total capacity of at least 160 passengers at 4/m2.

A rival bid from Siemens Mobility was rejected on procedural grounds as it was not submitted through the public procurement portal.