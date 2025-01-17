Show Fullscreen

BRAZIL: The Ministry of Transport has signed an agreement for the transfer of 15·5 km of moribund railway to the municipality of Campina Grande for the development of a light rail service.

The R$170m project covers the reconstruction of a cross-city section of the 1 000 mm gauge Transnordestina railway through Campina Grande.

Running on a broadly north-south alignment, the proposed light rail route would serve 10 stops serving schools, universities, hospitals and the Presidente João Suassuna Airport. An interchange hub is to be built at the former Nova rail station in the centre.

Works are scheduled to begin in the second half of this year.

R$100m is to be provided by the Ministry of Transport and the remainder of the funding would come from the municipality.

‘This is a project that has been in the works since 2021, with technical studies and planning for the use of rails for urban transport. We are now taking the first step towards offering an efficient and modern solution for mobility in our city’, said Bruno Cunha Lima, Mayor of Campina Grande.