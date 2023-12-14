Show Fullscreen

AUSTRALIA: The major works contract for Canberra Light Rail Stage 2A has been signed with tramway PPP concessionaire Canberra Metro, the Australian Capital Territory announced on December 7.

Stage 2A will extend the line 1·7 km from Alinga Street along London Circuit West, adding three new stops at Edinburgh Avenue, City South and Commonwealth Park. This will provide public transport to employment and future housing areas.

Work is planned to commence in late 2024 and take three years, with services commencing from January 2028.

Canberra’s CAF Urbos trams are to be retrofitted with batteries to enable catenary-free operation on the extension.

There will be sections of green track to reduce glare, noise and dust, absorb rainwater and help the line blend into its surroundings.

This project is being jointly funded by the Australian and ACT governments.

In the longer term the 9·3 km Stage 2B would extend the line through the Parliamentary Triangle to Woden.