RUSSIA: A Type 71-639 Castor tram developed by UKVZ has started dynamic testing in Chelyabinsk.

At 25·75 m long and 2 500 mm wide, the Castor is the shortest three-section tram currently available for the Russian market. The six-axle 1 524 mm gauge vehicle has a design speed of 75 km/h and a maximum of 90 km/h; it can negotiate curves down to a radius of 14 m.

The fully low-floor vehicle has a nominal capacity of 187 passengers, with 64 seats and one wheelchair space; the maximum crush loading is put at 261.

The manufacturer is offering the base configuration tram at around 155m roubles, which it says is around 20% cheaper than comparable vehicles. Options include a double-sided bidirectional version and on-board energy storage giving a 30 km off-wire capability.