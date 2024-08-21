Show Fullscreen

TURKEY: Construction has started on a 3·2 km section of tramway in central Istanbul, linking Feshane on tram Line T5 with Bayrampaşa Meydan.

Show Fullscreen

Known as the Eyüpsultan – Bayrampaşa Tramway, the route will form a tangential link between the existing T5 light rail line alongside the Golden Horn and the M1 metro corridor. The cross-city link will have five stops, including the M1 interchange at Bayrampaşa-Maltepe. Part of the alignment would be in tunnel.

Istanbul municipality expects the line to be completed in 2027, and an end-to-end journey to take 7½ min.

The TL3·3bn contract to carry out civil works and install railway systems was signed with the Antaş Altyapı – Gelişim Yapı Sanayi joint venture in March.