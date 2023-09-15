Show Fullscreen

UK: FirstGroup company Tram Operations Ltd is to use cloud-based software from Omnibus for activities including timetabling, crew scheduling and depot planning on the London Trams network it operates in south London.

‘After extensive market research, we identified Omnibus’ industry experience, evolving software and unmatched customer service were attributes that we were looking for in a partner to support our digitalisation’, said TOL Operations Director Ben Groome on September 13.

‘The Omnibus modern, flexible and scalable suite of cloud solutions will enable us to improve efficiencies in our schedule planning and service delivery, allowing us to benefit from innovative technology to transform our operations.’