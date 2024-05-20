Show Fullscreen

UK: A consortium of Siemens Mobility and Bilfinger UK has been awarded a £44·7m extension of its contract to maintain Edinburgh’s tramway infrastructure.

The contract which will now run until 2035 includes maintenance of the track, overhead electrification, SCADA and signalling on the 18·5 km line.

Siemens Mobility expects to create some new roles as part of the contract, including additional technicians and apprenticeship places.

‘We have operated in close collaboration with Edinburgh Trams Ltd including the network extension, and we are delighted to be partnering with them for another 11 years’,. said Sambit Banerjee, Joint CEO at Siemens Mobility in the UK, on May 16. ’This is a real testament to the team who have worked so hard over the last 10 years to offer the best service to maintain the tram infrastructure.’