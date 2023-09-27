Show Fullscreen

NETHERLANDS: The use of an ‘energy bank’ to reinforce a tramway power supply without needing to build a substation is to be piloted in Rotterdam from December.

The energy bank will be installed at the Posthumalaan turning loop, which is currently only used at times of disruption. Strengthening the power supply will enable operator RET to use the loop to run additional services to handle crowds travelling between Wilhelminaplein metro station and the Feijenoord (or de Kuip) football stadium.

RET is working on the project with the Energieverbinders consortium of Strukton Rail, Strukton Power and Hedgehog Applications as part of the EU’s Horizon Europe programme for 2020-27.

The compact ‘unplugged substation’ will not be connected to the supply grid, instead it will be charged through the overhead electrification system when no trams are passing and at times when electricity rates are low or even negative.

It weighs under 9 000 kg, so no foundations are required, and is 1·8 m wide, 3 m long and 2·5 m high, meaning that it could be placed at a tram stop if required. It is also portable, enabling it to be used to strengthen the power supply when trams are being diverted for example.

If the pilot project is successful, further installations are planned to support faster and more frequent services elsewhere on the RET network.