GERMANY: The development of plans for a further extension of Frankfurt Stadtbahn Line U5 beyond Europaviertel to the Römerhof area was approved by the city’s transport committee on June 3.

The 1·5 km two-stop extension would use a fully segregated surface alignment with grassed track. The cost is estimated at €84m.

Opening is envisaged for the end of 2027, when a 2·7 km partly underground extension of U5 currently under construction between Frankfurt Hauptbahnhof and Europaviertel is now expected to open.