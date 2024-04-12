Show Fullscreen

ROMANIA: The city of Iași has signed a 168m lei contract for Turkish company Bozankaya to supply 18 low-floor trams, co-financed by the National Recovery & Resilience Plan.

They 22 m long unidirectional trams will have a capacity of 164 passengers including 45 seated.

The first is scheduled to be delivered within 15 months of the contract signing on April 4, and all 18 are to arrive by the end of June 2026.

Iași currently has 32 modern trams, 16 of which were supplied by Pesa and 16 by Bozankaya. The Polish company had also bid for the latest contract, and unsuccessfully appealed against the selection of Bozankaya as preferred bidder.