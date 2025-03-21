Show Fullscreen

CROATIA: Operator GPP Osijek has taken delivery of the first of 10 low-floor trams ordered from Končar KEV as part of a programme to modernise the city’s network.

‘The Osijek tram is a completely new project for us, we developed it in 18 months, which we are extremely proud of’, said Josip Ninić, President of the management board of Končar KEV, when the tram was delivered on March 7.

The three-section 100% low-floor tram is 20·8 m long and 2 500 mm wide, with a capacity of 135 passengers including 44 seated.

Croatia’s share of the EU-backed National Recovery & Resilience Plan contributed €20m towards the €25m order placed in September 2023.

Tram services in Osijek were suspended from August 2023 to December 2024 while a €45m modernisation of the infrastructure was undertaken.