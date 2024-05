Show Fullscreen

UKRAINE: Dnipro is taking delivery of 26 modernised Tatra T4D-M1 trams donated by the German city of Leipzig.

These are in addition to Tatra T4D trams which the Ukrainian city bought from Leipzig in 2019.

Dnipro’s tram fleet is composed almost entirely of trams built in Czechoslovakia, most of which were acquired second-hand from eastern German cities including Schwerin, Dresden, Berlin and Magdeburg.

The withdrawal of the last ČKD Tatra trams in Leipzig is currently planned for 2027-28.