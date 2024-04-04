CZECH REPUBLIC: Praha city council has instructed transport operator DPP to draw up plans for a tramway extension to the Komořany district to support residential redevelopment on two former industrial sites.

The 2·6 km segregated double-track route serving five stops would branch off the existing network near Modřany station, and follow the alignment of a disused railway siding, with a bridge over the Cholupický stream.

The city is to seek EU and other external funding towards the estimated KC700m cost. It envisages that construction could start in 2027 for completion in 2029.

‘Currently, public transport in this area is provided exclusively by buses, which are blocked by cars at peak times’, explained Zdeněk Hřib, Deputy Mayor for Transport and Chair of the DPP supervisory board.

‘After the completion of the new and planned housing, the capacity of bus transport would not be sufficient to meet demand. Trams will provide fast, high-capacity, locally emission-free transport along a track completely separated from individual car traffic.’