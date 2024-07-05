Show Fullscreen

RUSSIA: The BKM-Siberia joint venture of Belarussian manufacturer Belkommunmash and the city of Novosibirsk unveiled its first rebodied partially low-floor Type T701 tram at the Siberian Transport Forum trade fair which was held in the city during June.

The cost of rebodying a tram is put at 45m roubles, around half the price of a new vehicle. The bogies are refurbished from UKVZ 71-605 cars.

An initial four rebuilt trams are expected to enter service during July, and up to 30 are to be completed by the end of 2026.