GERMANY: The city of Rostock has selected a western alignment as its preferred option for a proposed tramway extension from Zoo to Reutershagen.

An eastern variant was also under consideration before the decision on November 15.

Reutershagen has around 18 000 residents, making it the largest district of the city not to be served by the tram network. The extension would be used by tram routes 3 and 6, each running every 20 min to provide a tram every 10 min.

‘We are pleased about the city’s positive decision’, said a spokesperson for operator RSAG. ‘The path to get here was hard work with intensive discussions and public debates. It is now important to move quickly with the next planning steps so that Rostock can soon benefit from even more environmentally friendly mobility.’

The planning process is expected to take several years. It will start with the tendering of a contract for preliminary planning works, including determining the optimal alignment based on factors including environment issues, technical feasibility, economic viability and transport benefits. The results are expected to be available in autumn 2024. Further refinement and would then take place as a basis for seeking planning approval.