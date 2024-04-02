Show Fullscreen

USA: Sacramento Regional Transit District has ordered a further nine S700 low-floor light rail vehicles from Siemens Mobility, as part of a fleet renewal and capacity enhancement programme.

The order has been placed under a framework contract for up to 76 LRVs, and takes the number of firm orders to 45. The vehicles are being assembled at Siemens Mobility’s local factory, and the first 20 have already been delivered. Currently on test, they are expected to enter service on the Gold and Green lines this summer.

Each S700 will provide four dedicated wheelchair spaces, with users of mobility devices being able to board using a deployable ramp at the two centre doors.

‘Securing this additional order of light rail trains marks a significant milestone in SacRT’s ongoing efforts to modernise its fleet and provide reliable, accessible transportation options’, said SacRT Chair and Sacramento County Supervisor Patrick Kennedy. ‘We are not only improving the quality of service for our riders but also reaffirming our commitment to sustainability and inclusivity. These new trains will play a vital role in enhancing the overall transit experience and supporting the continued growth and development of our region.’

SacRT will continue to deploy its existing high-floor LRVs on the Blue Line, pending reconstruction of the platforms to accommodate the low-floor cars. This work is expected to be completed by 2027.