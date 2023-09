Show Fullscreen

RUSSIA: Belarusian manufacturer BKM has delivered the first three of 12 T811 trams for use in the city of Samara.

The trams are being leased from Sberbank Leasing under a seven-year agreement worth 1·1bn roubles.

The fully low-floor single-section cars have a maximum speed of 60 km/h. They have 35 seats and a nominal capacity of 150 passengers, with air-conditioning and a passenger information system.

Entry into service is planned from September.