Show Fullscreen

GERMANY: The Stuttgart regional council has launched the approval process for a planned light rail extension to an industrial estate and a new depot.

The 4·8 km branch would start at the existing Rastatter Straße stop on U13 and run through Weilimdorf and Hausen to the Ditzingen-Süd industrial estate with six stops.

The project includes the construction of a depot in Weilimdorf to maintain the growing fleet used across the wider Stuttgarter Straßenbahnen network.