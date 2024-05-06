Show Fullscreen

KAZAKHSTAN: Steelmaker Qarmet has begun work to reopen the 11 km tramway in Temirtau which was included in its acquisition of the local steelworks from ArcelorMittal Steel in December.

Tram operations has been suspended in February 2023 when the then owner said the line was unprofitable and required expensive infrastructure works which were beyond the means of the local council. The overhead electrification was removed after 600 m was stolen, and bus services were provided for employees of the steelworks.

An initial section of the tramway is expected to reopen this summer, with the full project to renew 30 km of track and power supplies expected to take two to three years. The 10bn tenge cost will be met by the owner.

Qarmet plans to procure an initial two vehicles to restart services, eventually increasing the fleet to 10 vehicles.

Mayor Oraz Taurbekov said the tramway rehabilitation is one of several development projects planned for the city, and as well as providing transport links these would help to reduce pollution.