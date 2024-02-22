Show Fullscreen

SPAIN: València city council and operator FGV have announced plans to further expand the Metrovalencia urban rail network by 2030.

Light rail Line 10 which currently runs 5·3 km from Alacant in the city centre to Natzaret is to be extended north from Natzaret to the waterfront and an interchange with lines 6 and 8 at Grau-La Marina. The cost of construction is estimated at €22m.

A new Line 11 would start at Ciutat Arts i Ciències-Justícia on Line 10 ands run along Avenida del Puerto to Grau-La Marina, where there would be an interchange with lines 6, 8 and 10. In 2021 the cost was estimated at more than €25m.

Line 12 would form a southern orbital route through the suburbs, diverging from Line 10 between Amado Granell Montolivet and Ciutat Arts i Ciències-Justícia, interchanging with lines 1, 2 and 7 at Safraner, and terminating at an interchange with lines 3, 5 and 9 at Nou d’Octubre. The cost is estimated at €67m.

The projects aim to ‘offer citizens balanced and sustainable mobility, reduce dependence on cars, as well as contribute to collective efforts to respect air quality, respond to the challenge of climate change and gain space for people in cities’, said Minister of Environment, Water, Infrastructure & Territory Salomé Pradas on February 12.