GERMANY: The further development of plans for a 15 km two-line light rail network in Regensburg was rejected by 53·6% of voters in a referendum held alongside the European Parliament election on June 9.

The city council now plans to wind up the Stadtbahn Regensburg committee.

‘Of course, this is not the result we had hoped for’, said Mayor Gertrud Maltz-Schwarzfischer.

’I am convinced that we have missed a historic opportunity to make significant progress with the transport transition in Regensburg and to take our public transport to a higher level.

‘I would like to thank everyone who supported the light rail and took this path constructively with us. Now we have to see how we can re-establish mobility for Regensburg in order to meet the growing demands and goals that have already been agreed upon.’